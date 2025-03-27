Manet: Preah Sihanouk’s reputation must be restored

“Preah Sihanouk has been heavily criticised internationally. The province’s image has been attacked and associated with negative activities. Therefore, we must prepare to push for its rehabilitation. Attacks can stain it in just one day, but cleaning it up is extremely difficult,” he said.
His remarks were delivered on the morning of March 26 as he addressed the inauguration ceremony of a teachers’ dormitory, administrative office, and tailoring workshop at Hun Sen Veal Rinh High School in Preah Sihanouk province.
“I urge the provincial authorities and the unified command to work hard to continue pushing forward, suppressing, cleaning up and maintaining security in this area to unlock its great potential for investment and tourism — both domestic and international — in addition to the efforts our forces have already made in the past,” he said.
Preah Sihanouk province has been reported as a base for numerous crimes committed by foreigners, such as online scams, human trafficking and related offenses.
The province has also seen foreigners film fake kidnapping videos, further contributing to its negative image.
Manet noted that Cambodia enjoys stability, despite minor crimes, not unlike those that occur in other countries.
He recalled a recent observation by a Westerner who filmed a selfie while walking in Phnom Penh at 11 at night, noting that such a thing would not be possible in their own country due to security concerns.
“Preah Sihanouk province, which has great potential, absolutely requires security to be addressed and ensured. We’ve done well, but challenges remain, so we must work together to keep improving. I hope that in 2025, we can reach the point where Preah Sihanouk is widely known as a safe place. We hope for this, and we will continue to work toward it,” he added.
In February, the government established a special commission to combat online scams, with the prime minister serving as chairman.
Since the formation of the commission, authorities have cracked down on numerous online scam cases, involving suspects from China, Thailand, Vietnam and other regional nations.
The cases occurred in a range of locations, including Mondulkiri, Poipet in Banteay Meanchey, Kampot and Svay Rieng, as well as Preah Sihanouk.
During the inauguration ceremony, Manet also instructed the authorities and law enforcement officials of all provinces and cities to strengthen security measures and suppress crime even more rigorously.
Pa Chanroeun, president of the Cambodian Institute for Democracy, acknowledged that in recent years, Preah Sihanouk has gained a reputation for insecurity, disorder, scams, human trafficking and environmental pollution, which has concerned both Cambodians and foreigners and damaged Cambodia’s international reputation.
“I welcome the Prime Minister’s remarks at this time, and I hope that he and the relevant authorities will take strict and clear measures to improve the situation there,” he added.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network