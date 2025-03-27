Manet: Preah Sihanouk’s reputation must be restored

“Preah Sihanouk has been heavily criticised internationally. The province’s image has been attacked and associated with negative activities. Therefore, we must prepare to push for its rehabilitation. Attacks can stain it in just one day, but cleaning it up is extremely difficult,” he said.

His remarks were delivered on the morning of March 26 as he addressed the inauguration ceremony of a teachers’ dormitory, administrative office, and tailoring workshop at Hun Sen Veal Rinh High School in Preah Sihanouk province.

“I urge the provincial authorities and the unified command to work hard to continue pushing forward, suppressing, cleaning up and maintaining security in this area to unlock its great potential for investment and tourism — both domestic and international — in addition to the efforts our forces have already made in the past,” he said.

Preah Sihanouk province has been reported as a base for numerous crimes committed by foreigners, such as online scams, human trafficking and related offenses.