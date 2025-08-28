'Trusted Thailand' stamp to shore up confidence in Thai tourism safety

By recognising operators who meet the highest safety standards, TAT officials said, the project focuses on key areas of interest for Chinese travellers, including accommodations, restaurants, attractions, recreational venues and shopping centres.
Under this initiative, tourism operators will undergo an assessment to receive the "Trusted Thailand" stamp, serving as a practical symbol of assurance for visitors to make informed decisions.
The assessment covers four key areas, including general safety measures at tourism sites, secure financial transactions through recognised global platforms, transparent practices, foreign language communication and professional visitor care, as well as safe access and mobility.
At the launch ceremony, Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham, vice-minister of tourism and sports, said the Thai government recognises that safety is the foundation of sustainable tourism and remains the first priority in policy.
"China is our key source market, and we must preserve trust among Chinese visitors. This launch reflects an invitation to all tourism operators, partnered agencies and stakeholders to work together in advancing Thailand's tourism toward safe, secure and sustainable growth, ensuring Thailand remains one of the world's top destinations of choice," he said.
He also noted that the Thai government has continuously paired safety measures with tourism promotion, including upgrading the standards of attractions, coordinating with security agencies, providing accurate communication, and facilitating visitors in all aspects. These efforts signal steady recovery and reflect cooperation in building trust.
As safety has become a decisive factor for families, female travellers, independent tourists, and key markets, negative reports can significantly impact confidence, according to TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.
Given this, she said TAT has prioritised the development of a robust initiative that demonstrates Thailand's readiness to be a safe, trustworthy, and friendly destination both systemically and symbolically.
"The Trusted Thailand stamp is a practical mechanism to restore traveller confidence while laying the foundation for Thailand's tourism industry to meet international safety standards. More than a symbol, it represents our commitment to making Thailand a destination where every visitor feels secure and truly welcome," she said.
Beyond certifying the service provided with the stamp, TAT revealed that the project also features supporting activities to strengthen confidence across the sector. These include public forums with agencies such as the Department of Provincial Administration, Department of Tourism, Tourist Police Bureau and Department of Land Transport to discuss integrated safety management.
The project will also feature workshops on passenger transport safety, demonstrations of emergency procedures and targeted campaigns to rebuild trust ahead of the high season, focusing on both short-haul markets like China and long-haul markets in Europe and the Americas.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network