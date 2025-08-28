'Trusted Thailand' stamp to shore up confidence in Thai tourism safety

By recognising operators who meet the highest safety standards, TAT officials said, the project focuses on key areas of interest for Chinese travellers, including accommodations, restaurants, attractions, recreational venues and shopping centres.

Under this initiative, tourism operators will undergo an assessment to receive the "Trusted Thailand" stamp, serving as a practical symbol of assurance for visitors to make informed decisions.

The assessment covers four key areas, including general safety measures at tourism sites, secure financial transactions through recognised global platforms, transparent practices, foreign language communication and professional visitor care, as well as safe access and mobility.

At the launch ceremony, Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham, vice-minister of tourism and sports, said the Thai government recognises that safety is the foundation of sustainable tourism and remains the first priority in policy.