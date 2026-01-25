One App to Explore All of Wat Arun launched with a three-language guide for visitors

It is extremely good news for Thai tourism that the monastic community of Wat Arun Ratchawararam has moved to modernise the visitor experience.
Phra Phrom Wachiramethi, the abbot of Wat Arun Ratchawararam, assigned Phra Wachira Rattanaphon, the temple’s secretary, to oversee the development of the application One App to Explore All of Wat Arun to make visits to the historic site more modern and more international.
Recently, the One App to Explore All of Wat Arun application officially launched an English-language version to support visitors from around the world, enabling them to appreciate the beauty of Wat Arun through a 360-degree virtual system.
Visitors can choose whichever option suits them besteither travelling to the temple to scan a QR code for on-site navigation, or viewing the experience from home via a smartphone with ease.
The One App to Explore All of Wat Arun application is designed to provide three languages, Thai, English, and Chinese, so that visitors worldwide can access and understand, in detail, the construction history of the historic site and the various antiques within the temple.
At present, the system is ready in Thai and English, while the Chinese version is being fast-tracked for completion in the near future.
The success of the English system is the result of strong teamwork led by Natthakan Sapphok as coordinator, with Nithit Samephet, a third-year student at Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University, providing the English narration voiceover.
Support was also provided by Lalitwadee Sapphok and Phasathorn Kamonnawin, who worked together to ensure the application is complete and ready, delivering a valuable historical tourism experience for Thai people and international visitors sustainably.