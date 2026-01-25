One App to Explore All of Wat Arun launched with a three-language guide for visitors

It is extremely good news for Thai tourism that the monastic community of Wat Arun Ratchawararam has moved to modernise the visitor experience.

Phra Phrom Wachiramethi, the abbot of Wat Arun Ratchawararam, assigned Phra Wachira Rattanaphon, the temple’s secretary, to oversee the development of the application One App to Explore All of Wat Arun to make visits to the historic site more modern and more international.

Recently, the One App to Explore All of Wat Arun application officially launched an English-language version to support visitors from around the world, enabling them to appreciate the beauty of Wat Arun through a 360-degree virtual system.