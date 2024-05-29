Int\'l wholesalers praise Thailand\'s potential as regional agricultural hub

Hosted by the Thai Agricultural Wholesale Market Association (TAWMA) and ASEAN’s largest agricultural wholesale market, Talaad Thai, the conference was attended by more than 300 delegates who met to discuss the integration of technology into wholesale market operations.

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), Qu Dongyu said in his keynote address to the group that “there is an urgent need to transform our agri-food systems to be more efficient, more resilient and more substantial,” and that “wholesale markets are a key leverage point for this transformation.”

According to FAO estimates, world food production must increase by around 70% to feed a world population projected to exceed nine billion by 2050.