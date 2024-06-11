South Korean Banks to allow staff up to 5 years of child care

More local banks are implementing so-called optional "parental resignation" programs as internal welfare measures, as one attempt to address the nation's notoriously low birth rate problem.

According to industry sources, Woori Bank recently received applications for parental resignations with the guarantee of re-employment. A total of 35 employees applied, and they are scheduled to resign at the end of this month to begin a maximum of two and a half years of unpaid childcare leave.

Woori Bank is the second local commercial bank to adopt this system, following KB Kookmin Bank, which initiated the measure earlier this year and saw 45 employees resign for childcare reasons through the system.

For both banks, full-time regular employees who have worked for more than three years and have children aged seven or younger (13 or younger in the case of children with disabilities) are eligible to apply. KB Kookmin Bank offers up to three years of unpaid childcare leave following parental resignation, while Woori Bank currently offers up to two and a half years of unpaid leave, with plans to eventually extend the period to three years.