Quench durian thirst with splash of H2O, says doc

That is when some durian sellers whip out salt shakers because their customers tend to ask to drink salt water from durian husk, which is an old remedy for extreme durian binges.

As Penangites and tourists gobble up the custard-like pulps from this thorny fruit, they turn to various age-old traditional remedies to “cool” down their bodies. Drinking salt water is a venerable remedy to “even things out”.

Ang Hock Leng, 60, who has been selling durian since 1979, said many customers would ask for salt after stuffing themselves full of durian.