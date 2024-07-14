Japan fights growing scourge of customer harassment: 'The customer isn't always right'

On July 9, Takashimaya became the first major department store to announce measures against such harassment – kasuhara in Japanese. It warned that it would ban recalcitrant perpetrators from its stores and call in the police for hostile cases.

Earlier on June 28, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines teamed up to create guidelines to protect their staff. They defined kasuhara as “actions by customers who take advantage of their superior position to commit illegal acts or make unreasonable demands, harming the work environment of employees”.

Japan has long deified the customer as kamisama (God) but is now reassessing the idea that the “customer is always right”.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has vowed to act with a law to be brought before the Diet.

Meanwhile, Tokyo will likely be the first of Japan’s 47 prefectural assemblies to pass an ordinance against the scourge.

A Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) spokeswoman, noting that kasuhara is worsening in numbers and intensity, told The Straits Times: “There are cases in which workers are subject to character defamation and suffer psychological damage from excessive demands or unjustified complaints by customers.”

TMG’s proposed ordinance will clearly state that “no one shall engage in customer harassment”, but will not include penalties.

The spokeswoman added that this is because spelling out actions that amount to kasuhara could be counterproductive and “send the wrong message that conduct outside of the definition is permissible”.