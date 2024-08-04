Korea sizzles as temperatures soar to 40 C for first time since 2019

South Korea sweltered through its first 40 degrees Celsius temperature in six years on Sunday, amid a relentless heatwave that has gripped the country since the end of July, following the monsoon season.

Current weather conditions on the Korean Peninsula are strikingly similar to those of the record-breaking summer of 2018, sparking concerns that this year could become one of the hottest on record.

The severe heatwave has already resulted in approximately 540 cases of heat-related illnesses from Monday to Saturday and has been linked to five fatalities over just two days, from Friday to Sunday.

In the city of Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, the mercury hit 40 degrees Celsius at 3:33 p.m. on Sunday, marking the first time temperatures have surpassed this threshold since August 2018, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Sunday.

South Korea has now recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius on eight occasions, including the most recent instance. The first such extreme temperature was documented on August 1, 1942, with no similar occurrences until a notable resurgence in August 2019.

The current heatwave, fueled by the convergence of Tibetan and North Pacific high-pressure systems, mirrors the severe conditions of the 2018 summer. This intense heat is expected to persist until at least August 14, with high temperatures and humidity continuing to impact the nation.