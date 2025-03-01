VFS Global launches AI chatbot for UK visa applicants in 141 countries

The AI-powered chatbot not only utilises advanced Generative AI technology to offer human-like, conversational support, but does so through both voice and text commands, providing instant, accurate, and accessible information for customers travelling to the UK.
Developed by VFS Global’s AI team, headquartered in Dubai, the AI-powered chatbot addresses the increasing demand for efficient customer support, allowing users to easily access the information needed to navigate the application process.
Jen Vidler, Deputy Director, Cross Cutting Service Operations, Visa, Status and Information Services, Customer Services Group, UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), said, “The rollout of VFS Global’s AI-powered chatbot demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring our visa services are accessible, efficient and meet the needs of all customers. Providing instant access to accurate information about the visa application process will ensure we continue to offer the best service to our customers.”
Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global Group, added, “Technology and innovation have always been the cornerstones of our operations at VFS Global, and we are pleased to launch this AI-powered information solution which will significantly enhance the visa application experience for our customers travelling to the UK from across the globe. We are developing a range of AI and digital technology-driven products to drive the next transformation in visa and consular services for our Client Governments and customers. We remain deeply committed to the responsible development of AI by the policies and requirements of our client governments.”
The AI-Powered chatbot was developed using advanced Generative AI technologies, each trained exclusively on publicly available data from their respective VFS Global country-to-UK websites. Built and hosted entirely on VFS Global’s secure IT infrastructure, the AI models adhere to rigorous data privacy and security standards.
A dedicated team of data scientists and AI specialists collaborated on the project, leveraging in-house expertise to uphold the highest quality and security standards, with VFS Global’s AI centres based in Dubai (the headquarters for AI and Digital Operations), Mumbai, and Berlin. Ethical AI practices were a key focus, with VFS Global partnering with the ‘Responsible AI Institute’ to integrate ethical considerations and bias mitigation into the development process. Additionally, the project utilised proprietary AI platforms, including our AI Foundation Model and Super Alpha Application Platform, both equipped with built-in guardrails to ensure data safety, security, and regulatory compliance.
Key features of the GenAI-powered chatbot
• Human-like interactions: The AI-powered chatbot delivers responses that closely mimic human conversation, enhancing user engagement
• Country-specific information: Focussed solely on the customers’ needs, the information is highly accurate and relevant
• Data masking and PII detection: This process detects and masks any Personally Identifiable Information (PII); therefore, no sensitive data is stored
• Secure AI hosting: Deploys our Large Language Model (LLM) in a safe environment to prevent data sharing with external platforms
• Ethical AI practices: Minimises biases and ensures fair and consistent responses
• 24/7 availability: Customers can access assistance anytime
• User feedback mechanism: User feedback helps refine responses over time