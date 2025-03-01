VFS Global launches AI chatbot for UK visa applicants in 141 countries

Jen Vidler, Deputy Director, Cross Cutting Service Operations, Visa, Status and Information Services, Customer Services Group, UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), said, “The rollout of VFS Global’s AI-powered chatbot demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring our visa services are accessible, efficient and meet the needs of all customers. Providing instant access to accurate information about the visa application process will ensure we continue to offer the best service to our customers.”

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global Group, added, “Technology and innovation have always been the cornerstones of our operations at VFS Global, and we are pleased to launch this AI-powered information solution which will significantly enhance the visa application experience for our customers travelling to the UK from across the globe. We are developing a range of AI and digital technology-driven products to drive the next transformation in visa and consular services for our Client Governments and customers. We remain deeply committed to the responsible development of AI by the policies and requirements of our client governments.”

The AI-Powered chatbot was developed using advanced Generative AI technologies, each trained exclusively on publicly available data from their respective VFS Global country-to-UK websites. Built and hosted entirely on VFS Global’s secure IT infrastructure, the AI models adhere to rigorous data privacy and security standards.