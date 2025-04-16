Japan unprecedentedly loved by Taiwanese: Poll

According to the fiscal 2024 poll by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy in Taiwan, the proportion of respondents picking Japan as their favourite country jumped 16 percentage points from the previous survey in fiscal 2021.

Japan, which has been the most loved nation since the survey started in fiscal 2009, was followed by South Korea, with 4 %.

Favoured by 3 %, the United States sank from second to tie for third with China.