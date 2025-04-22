'For our country': China's patriots are buying the dip

"We think China's A-share market is of greater strategic importance," said Meng Lei, China equity strategist at UBS Securities. Patriotic bets have "meaningfully improved investor sentiment", Meng said.

'BEING PATRIOTIC MEANS HOLDING ON'

Zhou Lifeng, from China's northwestern Ningxia region, has vowed to pour more cash into stocks even if he incurs losses.

"Being patriotic means holding on to your stocks," said Zhou, a mountain climber. Zhou said he owns mostly consumer and defence stocks worth 3 million yuan and has 7 million yuan in cash in his war chest.

Restaurant operator Shu Hao said he had also invested several million yuan in Chinese shares and that he was inspired by efforts made by domestic retail giants to help exporters bruised by the trade war.

Jd.com, Alibaba-owned Freshippo, and supermarket operators CR Vanguard and Yonghui Superstores have announced measures to help exporters pivot to the local market.

"People are expressing patriotism in various ways," said Shu. He said he had bought technology and consumer shares.

The stocks and sectors people are buying into reflect nationalistic pride. They are mostly areas in which Beijing has self-sufficiency targets or has local champions that are being shut out of global markets due to the tariffs.

Reflecting this, consumer and chipmaking shares have risen since Trump's "Liberation Day" despite weaker broader markets, while tourism and agriculture-related shares have recovered quickly.

Exchange-traded funds, an increasingly popular investment conduit in China, have received piles of money.

Since the April 7 slump, Chinese ETFs have received more than 230 billion yuan of flows, pushing the total size of the segment past 4 trillion yuan for the first time, state media has reported. The data does not show how much of those inflows were from retail investors, versus the "national team".

'WAR ... WITHOUT GUN SMOKE'

Patriotism is also reshaping the portfolio of some professional investors.

Hedge fund manager Yang Tingwu said he ploughed all the cash left in his portfolio into stocks.

"This is war, only without gun smoke," Yang, portfolio manager at Tongheng Investment, said, referring to the spiralling trade conflict between China and the US that has seen tit-for-tat levies surging past 100%.

"You're placing bets not just on your portfolio, but also on the fate of your country," said Yang, who has wagered on farming, energy, finance and defence stocks.

Founder of Shanghai-based Minority Asset Management, Liam Zhou, said he had invested his $1 billion portfolio entirely in Chinese stocks.

The trade war has even turned some Chinese investors nationalistic.

"My portfolio is bleeding, but I don't care. I'll stand firm with the government in the fight against US bullying," said Nancy Lu, a teacher in eastern Jiangsu province. She vowed to never go to Starbucks or wear Nike again, in a boycott of American brands.

"I won't sell a single stock. I'll help defend the market for our country. I have never felt so proud as a retail investor," she added.

($1 = 7.2917 yuan)