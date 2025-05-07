Conservative LDP lawmakers urge govt to skip WWII review

The group, led by House of Councillors lawmaker Shigeharu Aoyama, submitted the written request at a meeting with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The move came as Ishiba hopes to release a message based on the results of the review this August, when the country marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.

Hayashi said at the meeting that nothing has been decided about a message for the 80th war-end anniversary. But at a press conference later in the day, the top government spokesman said, "The Ishiba cabinet has taken over the position of previous cabinets regarding views on history as a whole, and will continue to do so."