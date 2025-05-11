Japan's 1st dinosaur faculty opens at Fukui University

The Faculty of Dinosaur Palaeontology at Fukui Prefectural University allows students to engage in cutting-edge research by participating in fossil excavations in cooperation with museum staff.

It welcomed 34 students in April at the campus in the Fukui town of Eiheiji near mountains where fossils of Fukuiraptor and many other new dinosaur species were found.

During their four-year degree course, students will study techniques required for dinosaur research, including geological exploration, fossil replica creation, CT scanning and 3D modelling. Teachers include five world-renowned dinosaur researchers.