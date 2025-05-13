Trump says it would be 'stupid' not to accept gift of Qatari plane

The $400 million luxury plane, which would be outfitted to serve as Air Force One, would be one of the most valuable gifts ever received by the US government. News of the offer drew immediate criticism from Democrats and advocates of good government, who warned it was a conflict of interest that could influence presidential decisions.

Trump said the Boeing 747-8 airplane would eventually be donated to his presidential library - a repository housing research materials from his administration - and that he had no plans to use it for personal reasons after leaving office.

"I think it's a great gesture from Qatar. I appreciate it very much. I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer," Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for a trip to the Middle East.

"I mean, I could be a stupid person saying, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane,'" Trump said.

The Republican president attributed the offer to gratitude for U.S. help in the defence of countries in the region, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, all stops on his itinerary this week.