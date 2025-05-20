Japan’s Yokohama city government, companies look to help elderly live longer, healthier with makeup

The Yokohama city government and companies are encouraging the elderly to apply makeup and care for their skin, hoping this will lead to good health and improved quality of life.

The city expects these efforts will get elderly people to go out more and prevent their health from declining to a point where they need nursing care.

Some cosmetics manufacturers are aiming to develop “cosmetic treatment,” which takes advantage of the positive feelings that many elderly people have when they wear makeup.

At a beauty care lesson in the Yokohama city government building on March 26, participants were told, “By talking to people with a bright smile, you can prolong your healthy life expectancy.”

Seven elderly men and women attended the event organised by Shiseido Co., in which an instructor had them do stretches and then try simple makeup and skin care routines.

“Usually I do my makeup alone,” said a woman in her 80s who participated in the event. “But learning with everyone else, my brain felt so stimulated.”