Honda to cut EV investment by 3 trillion yen

The Japanese automaker also lowered the ratio of EVs it aims to sell in 2030 to some 20 % of its total from the previous goal of 30 %.

Honda expects EV demand to slow partly due to the loosening of environmental regulations by the administration of US President Donald Trump. The company plans to put a near-term focus on hybrid vehicles.

Of the 3 trillion yen, the company will trim 1 trillion yen by putting off a plan to start a new EV factory in Canada in 2028 for about two years.