Celebrating Italy’s National Day 2025: A look at Italy–Thailand relations past, present, and future

As Italy commemorates its National Day on June 2, 2025, the occasion provides not only a moment of pride for Italians worldwide but also a valuable opportunity to reflect on and strengthen diplomatic friendships — including the long-standing and evolving relationship between Italy and Thailand.
Italy’s National Day, also known as Festa della Repubblica (Festival of the Republic), marks a pivotal moment in the nation's modern history. On June 2, 1946, following the end of World War II and the fall of Fascism, Italians voted in a national referendum to abolish the monarchy and establish a republic. This momentous decision led to the exile of King Umberto II and the birth of the modern Italian Republic. Each year, the day is celebrated with grand military parades in Rome, cultural events across the country, and gatherings of Italian communities abroad.
Diplomatic relations between Italy and Thailand were officially established in 1868, making 2025 the 157th year of bilateral ties. Italy was among the first European nations to recognize the Kingdom of Siam (now Thailand) as a sovereign entity in the 19th century, and since then, the two nations have shared a history of peaceful relations, mutual respect, and growing cooperation.
Both countries maintain embassies in each other’s capitals — the Embassy of Italy in Bangkok and the Royal Thai Embassy in Rome — and regularly engage in high-level visits, joint initiatives, and cultural exchanges that further reinforce their partnership.
In recent years, economic cooperation between Italy and Thailand has grown steadily. Italy is Thailand’s third-largest trading partner in the EU, with bilateral trade exceeding €4 billion annually. Italian exports to Thailand include machinery, vehicles, fashion, and food products, while Thailand exports electronic components, rubber, seafood, and garments to Italy.
Italian businesses in Thailand — ranging from manufacturing and automotive to food and hospitality — contribute significantly to local economies and employment. Meanwhile, Thai companies and investors have shown increasing interest in Italian sectors such as design, luxury goods, and renewable energy.
Beyond commerce, the two countries enjoy vibrant ties in culture, education, and science. Italy is known and admired in Thailand for its art, architecture, opera, cuisine, and cinema, while Thai culture — from Muay Thai to traditional dance and cuisine — has found growing appreciation in Italy.
Both governments actively promote educational exchanges. Italian universities welcome Thai students in fields like design, engineering, and gastronomy, while institutions in Thailand collaborate with Italian cultural organizations such as the Dante Alighieri Society and the Italian Trade Agency.
In science and technology, Italy and Thailand have engaged in cooperative research in areas including biomedicine, environmental protection, agriculture, and renewable energy.
As Italy marks its National Day in 2025, the future of Italy–Thailand relations appears promising. With shared interests in sustainable development, innovation, digital transformation, tourism, and green technology, the two nations are well-positioned to deepen their partnership.
In the coming years, both countries aim to:
Italy’s National Day is more than a commemoration of the past — it’s a celebration of values like democracy, resilience, and unity, which resonate across borders. As Thailand extends its warm congratulations to the people of Italy, the friendship between the two nations continues to serve as a model of mutual respect and multifaceted cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world.
Buona Festa della Repubblica!