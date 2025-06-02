Celebrating Italy’s National Day 2025: A look at Italy–Thailand relations past, present, and future



Strengthening Economic Cooperation

In recent years, economic cooperation between Italy and Thailand has grown steadily. Italy is Thailand’s third-largest trading partner in the EU, with bilateral trade exceeding €4 billion annually. Italian exports to Thailand include machinery, vehicles, fashion, and food products, while Thailand exports electronic components, rubber, seafood, and garments to Italy.

Italian businesses in Thailand — ranging from manufacturing and automotive to food and hospitality — contribute significantly to local economies and employment. Meanwhile, Thai companies and investors have shown increasing interest in Italian sectors such as design, luxury goods, and renewable energy.



Cultural, Educational, and Scientific Collaboration

Beyond commerce, the two countries enjoy vibrant ties in culture, education, and science. Italy is known and admired in Thailand for its art, architecture, opera, cuisine, and cinema, while Thai culture — from Muay Thai to traditional dance and cuisine — has found growing appreciation in Italy.

Both governments actively promote educational exchanges. Italian universities welcome Thai students in fields like design, engineering, and gastronomy, while institutions in Thailand collaborate with Italian cultural organizations such as the Dante Alighieri Society and the Italian Trade Agency.

In science and technology, Italy and Thailand have engaged in cooperative research in areas including biomedicine, environmental protection, agriculture, and renewable energy.



Looking Ahead: A Shared Vision for the Future

As Italy marks its National Day in 2025, the future of Italy–Thailand relations appears promising. With shared interests in sustainable development, innovation, digital transformation, tourism, and green technology, the two nations are well-positioned to deepen their partnership.

In the coming years, both countries aim to:

Finalize new bilateral agreements in trade and investment

Expand cooperation in clean energy and smart city development

Promote cultural diplomacy through events, exhibitions, and exchanges

Support youth and academic mobility through scholarships and university partnerships

Work together on regional and global challenges, including climate change and public health

Italy’s National Day is more than a commemoration of the past — it’s a celebration of values like democracy, resilience, and unity, which resonate across borders. As Thailand extends its warm congratulations to the people of Italy, the friendship between the two nations continues to serve as a model of mutual respect and multifaceted cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world.

Buona Festa della Repubblica!