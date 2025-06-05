Celebrating Denmark’s Constitution Day 2025: Reflecting on a 400-Year Partnership with Thailand

This pivotal moment in Danish history is celebrated annually, symbolizing the country's commitment to democracy and the rule of law. Interestingly, Denmark does not have an official national day; Constitution Day serves as the closest equivalent, celebrated with flag-raising ceremonies, speeches, and community gatherings.
The relationship between Denmark and Thailand dates back over four centuries. In 1621, Danish trading ships arrived in Siam (modern-day Thailand), marking the beginning of diplomatic and commercial ties. This early engagement laid the foundation for a longstanding partnership between the two nations. In 1858, Denmark and Siam formalized their relationship by signing the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce, and Navigation, which facilitated trade and established diplomatic channels.
Trade between Denmark and Thailand has flourished over the years. In 2020, bilateral trade amounted to approximately USD 760 million. Thailand exports products such as gems, jewelry, and rubber to Denmark, while importing machinery, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals from Denmark. Danish companies like Pandora, Ecco, and Danfoss have established a significant presence in Thailand, utilizing the country as a base for regional operations.
Tourism plays a vital role in the Denmark-Thailand relationship. Thailand is a popular destination for Danish travelers, known for its rich culture, cuisine, and natural beauty. Conversely, Denmark attracts Thai tourists interested in its historical sites, modern cities, and cultural heritage. The Royal Thai Embassy in Copenhagen actively promotes tourism and cultural exchange, organizing events and providing information to strengthen people-to-people ties.
Looking ahead, Denmark and Thailand continue to explore avenues for collaboration. Discussions have focused on areas such as sustainable development, education, and innovation. Both nations recognize the importance of fostering a strong bilateral relationship to address global challenges and promote mutual prosperity.
As Denmark celebrates Constitution Day 2025, it reflects on a rich history of democratic values and international partnerships. The enduring relationship with Thailand exemplifies how shared history and mutual respect can lead to fruitful cooperation across various sectors. Looking forward, both countries are poised to continue building on their strong foundation, ensuring a prosperous and collaborative future.