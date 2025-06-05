Celebrating Denmark’s Constitution Day 2025: Reflecting on a 400-Year Partnership with Thailand

This pivotal moment in Danish history is celebrated annually, symbolizing the country's commitment to democracy and the rule of law. Interestingly, Denmark does not have an official national day; Constitution Day serves as the closest equivalent, celebrated with flag-raising ceremonies, speeches, and community gatherings.



A 400-Year-Old Friendship

The relationship between Denmark and Thailand dates back over four centuries. In 1621, Danish trading ships arrived in Siam (modern-day Thailand), marking the beginning of diplomatic and commercial ties. This early engagement laid the foundation for a longstanding partnership between the two nations. In 1858, Denmark and Siam formalized their relationship by signing the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce, and Navigation, which facilitated trade and established diplomatic channels.