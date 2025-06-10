Portugal National Day 2025: Celebrating history and strengthening ties with Thailand



Economic Cooperation and Trade

Trade between Portugal and Thailand has grown steadily in recent years. In 2024, bilateral trade reached approximately €340 million, with Thailand exporting mainly electronics, auto parts, and agricultural products, while Portugal exported wine, cork, ceramics, and machinery. Thai investors are also showing increased interest in Portugal’s renewable energy and tourism sectors, while Portuguese companies see Thailand as a gateway to ASEAN markets.

Business delegations, supported by both governments and chambers of commerce, have intensified their cooperation in sectors such as clean energy, food processing, and sustainable development—areas aligned with both countries’ green economic priorities.



Cultural and Tourism Exchange

Cultural diplomacy remains a cornerstone of the Portugal–Thailand relationship. The Portuguese influence is still visible in Thailand through architecture, cuisine (such as foi thong and thong yod, adapted from Portuguese desserts), and religion (notably Catholicism, which was introduced through early Portuguese missionaries).

Events such as Portuguese film festivals, culinary showcases, and educational partnerships with Thai universities have kept the cultural bridge vibrant. Meanwhile, Thailand’s rich heritage and hospitality attract Portuguese tourists in growing numbers. In 2024, over 25,000 Portuguese citizens visited Thailand, drawn by its temples, cuisine, and natural beauty, while Thailand continues to be an emerging destination for Portuguese cultural enthusiasts and business travelers alike.



Looking Forward: A Partnership for the Future

As Portugal marks its National Day in 2025, both nations are looking ahead to deepen their partnership. Education, innovation, and digital transformation are areas with untapped potential. Student exchange programs and joint research in science and technology, particularly under EU–ASEAN cooperation frameworks, offer new paths forward.

Ambassadorial meetings scheduled for later this year are expected to launch new initiatives in green energy cooperation and digital economy development, reflecting both countries’ commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Portugal National Day is more than a national celebration—it is a global reminder of Portugal’s legacy and continued engagement with the world. For Thailand, it’s a chance to reaffirm a unique friendship rooted in mutual respect, historical depth, and shared values. As both countries navigate a complex global landscape, their long-standing relationship offers a model for resilient and forward-looking diplomacy.