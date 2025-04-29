Power begins to return after huge outage hits Spain and Portugal

POWER RESTORED

In Spain, power started returning to the Basque Country and Barcelona areas in the early afternoon, and to parts of the capital Madrid on Monday night. About 61% of electricity had been restored by late Monday, according to the national grid operator.

Enagas said it had activated emergency systems to meet demand during the blackout, while Prieto said returning systems to normal would take "several hours".

In a video posted on X, Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said city street lighting had not been fully restored, so he recommended people stay at home, adding: "It is essential that the emergency services can circulate."

Power was also gradually returning to various municipalities in Portugal late on Monday, including Lisbon city centre. Grid operator REN said 85 out of 89 power substations were back online.

SHOPS AND METRO CLOSED

The blackout had wide-ranging effects across the peninsula.

Hospitals in Madrid and Catalonia in Spain suspended all routine medical work but were still attending to critical patients, using backup generators. Several Spanish oil refineries were shut down, and some retailers closed, including grocery chain Lidl and furniture giant IKEA.

Portuguese police said traffic lights were affected across the country and the metro was closed in Lisbon and Porto, while trains were cancelled in both cities.

"I just don't know who to turn to. My daughter in Barcelona is giving birth. We're going to miss the connection to get there," said Angeles Alvarez, stranded outside Madrid's Atocha railway station.

Sanchez said on Monday evening that about 35,000 train passengers had been rescued from trains, while 11 trains remained stranded in remote areas.

Images from a Madrid supermarket showed long queues at tills and empty shelves as people rushed to stock up on staples, while play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was suspended.

The Bank of Spain said electronic banking was functioning "adequately" on backup systems, though residents also reported ATM screens had gone blank.

There were traffic jams in Madrid city centre as traffic lights stopped working, with people in reflective vests appointing themselves to direct vehicles at intersections. Local radio reported people trapped in stalled metro cars and elevators.

Many Spaniards decided to take a half-day off, congregating in streets and plazas for impromptu get-togethers or cooking meals by candlelight at home.

Internet traffic plummeted by 90% in Portugal and 80% in Spain compared to previous-week levels, according to Cloudflare Radar, which monitors global internet traffic.

Power outages of such a magnitude are rarely seen in Europe. In 2003, a problem with a hydroelectric power line between Italy and Switzerland caused a major outage across the whole Italian peninsula for around 12 hours.

In 2006, an overloaded power network in Germany caused electricity cuts across parts of Europe and as far as Morocco.

About 43% of Spain's energy comes from wind and solar power, with nuclear accounting for a further 20% and fossil fuels 23%, according to energy think tank Ember.

Reuters