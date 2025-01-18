Experience the lively spirit of Spain at Sabio Bangkok

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18, 2025
|
Tammy Tameryn Somhar

Bringing the vibrant flavours and lively culture of Spain to the heart of Bangkok, Sabio is a must-visit destination for those who love authentic Spanish tapas with a contemporary twist.

Located on the fifth floor of EM Wonder at The Emsphere shopping mall, this stylish and dynamic tapas bar blends traditional Spanish culinary techniques with premium Thai ingredients, creating a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Sabio is the latest brainchild of Deliciae Hospitality Management, the renowned Singapore-based group behind its original Sabio outlet. Inspired by the excitement of Bangkok’s buzzing social scene, Sabio Bangkok exudes a playful and whimsical ambience with bold red splashes, striking artwork, and an open kitchen offering a front-row view of the culinary action and a breathtaking cityscape.

Experience the lively spirit of Spain at Sabio Bangkok Experience the lively spirit of Spain at Sabio Bangkok

At Sabio, guests are treated to a mouthwatering selection of classic Spanish tapas. Signature dishes include Jamon Croquetas – Spanish croquettes filled with free-range mountain ham – freshly imported razor clams and Gambas Pil Pil, a sizzling dish of prawns infused with garlic and chilli oil.

For an elevated taste of Spain, indulge in Sabio’s signature paella, a saffron-infused rice dish brimming with fresh seafood and premium pork.

Other highlights include hand-sliced Jamon Bellota, crafted from acorn-fed Spanish pigs for a rich, nutty flavour, and roasted bone marrow topped with hand-cut beef tartare – a decadent treat best enjoyed with toasted bread and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

The menu also features rotating seafood specials, ensuring an ever-evolving selection of flavours for returning guests.

No Spanish feast is complete without a glass of house-made sangria, and Sabio takes this classic to the next level with its Bangkok Sangria, infused with Thai-inspired flavours such as lemongrass, ginger and Thai basil.

Experience the lively spirit of Spain at Sabio Bangkok

Experience the lively spirit of Spain at Sabio Bangkok

Guests can also explore a curated selection of premium Spanish wines, perfectly complementing the bold and dynamic flavours of the dishes.

Beyond its exquisite menu, Sabio stands out as a social hub, inviting guests to unwind and immerse themselves in the colourful nightlife of Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area.

Whether you're enjoying an intimate dinner, a lively gathering with friends, or simply stopping by for a glass of wine and tapas, Sabio captures the essence of Spain’s warm and convivial dining culture.

Sabio Bangkok welcomes guests daily from 5pm at EM Wonder, 5th Floor, The Emsphere.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy