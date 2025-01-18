Experience the lively spirit of Spain at Sabio Bangkok

Located on the fifth floor of EM Wonder at The Emsphere shopping mall, this stylish and dynamic tapas bar blends traditional Spanish culinary techniques with premium Thai ingredients, creating a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Sabio is the latest brainchild of Deliciae Hospitality Management, the renowned Singapore-based group behind its original Sabio outlet. Inspired by the excitement of Bangkok’s buzzing social scene, Sabio Bangkok exudes a playful and whimsical ambience with bold red splashes, striking artwork, and an open kitchen offering a front-row view of the culinary action and a breathtaking cityscape.

At Sabio, guests are treated to a mouthwatering selection of classic Spanish tapas. Signature dishes include Jamon Croquetas – Spanish croquettes filled with free-range mountain ham – freshly imported razor clams and Gambas Pil Pil, a sizzling dish of prawns infused with garlic and chilli oil.

For an elevated taste of Spain, indulge in Sabio’s signature paella, a saffron-infused rice dish brimming with fresh seafood and premium pork.