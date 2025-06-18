Japanese companies keen to grab demand for summer items early

As Japan is expected to experience scorching heat again this summer, products that help people cope with the heat are selling well, including parasols and cooling sprays. Energy-saving air conditioners are also enjoying brisk demand.
In anticipation of an early heat wave, miscellaneous goods retailer Hands Inc. set up a booth for anti-ultraviolet ray skin protection products, such as parasols and arm sleeves, at its Shinjuku store in Tokyo in March, one month earlier than last year.
Sales of these items at the store grew 1.4-fold from a year earlier in the month through Sunday.
Tokiwa Shokai Co., a Tokyo-based daily goods trader, has sold some 1,800 bottles of a cooling spray for clothing and sheets in one month.
Meanwhile, air conditioner sales at consumer electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc. in the week from June 9 rose nearly 20 % from the previous week, with energy-saving models selling particularly well.
"The number of people who consider purchasing (air conditioners) before (bookings for installation work fill up around) the summer peak is increasing year by year," said a Bic Camera spokesperson.
Cosmetic products that help users cope with the heat are also gaining popularity.
Kose Corp. launched a summer-only cooling version of its spray to prevent makeup from being messed up by sweat.
Among products that curb stickiness and odour caused by sweat, Kao Corp.'s sweat wipes and other products are selling faster than last year.
