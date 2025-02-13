Presents you should avoid giving on Valentine’s Day

Perfume: People in China, Greece and India believe that giving perfume could bring the relationship to an end as love would fade like the fragrance of a perfume.

Clocks and watches: Eastern people believe that giving clocks and watches means a countdown to the end of the relationship. The Egyptian hieroglyph for clock is written similar to "death", and this belief spread to people in Europe.

Shoes: Westerners believe that giving shoes means allowing their partners to go away. The Chinese word for shoes is pronounced similar to a sigh of relief from worries and sorrows.

Knife and sharp objects: In many countries, especially India, it is believed that sharp objects bring misfortune and cut down the relationship of couples.

Handkerchief: Giving a handkerchief could result in conflict and violence among couples. Some countries believe that the handkerchief is a symbol of sorrow as it is often used to wipe one’s tears.