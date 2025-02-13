Presents you should avoid giving on Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honouring a martyr named Valentine, and through later folk traditions, it has also become a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.
As giving presents has been a good way to express one’s affection towards one’s partner since ancient times, some items, traditions suggest, should not be given to prevent misfortune to the couple:
Perfume: People in China, Greece and India believe that giving perfume could bring the relationship to an end as love would fade like the fragrance of a perfume.
Clocks and watches: Eastern people believe that giving clocks and watches means a countdown to the end of the relationship. The Egyptian hieroglyph for clock is written similar to "death", and this belief spread to people in Europe.
Shoes: Westerners believe that giving shoes means allowing their partners to go away. The Chinese word for shoes is pronounced similar to a sigh of relief from worries and sorrows.
Knife and sharp objects: In many countries, especially India, it is believed that sharp objects bring misfortune and cut down the relationship of couples.
Handkerchief: Giving a handkerchief could result in conflict and violence among couples. Some countries believe that the handkerchief is a symbol of sorrow as it is often used to wipe one’s tears.
Black clothes: Thai people often wear black outfits to express sadness and depression, so giving black clothes to partners could bring bad luck to the couple. Some countries believe that doing so could slash the receiver’s lifespan.
Roses: Though this flower species is among popular Valentine's Day presents, Chinese people believe that white and yellow roses mean death and misfortune. Mexican people often use roses in funerals.
Your image: Giving your photo to your partner symbolises a reminder of the couple being separated.
Glassware: If glassware gifted to partners is broken, this means the end of a couple’s relationship.
Comb: Giving a comb could make the couple's relationship distant.