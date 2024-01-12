10 playthings that remind most Thais of their childhood

These are the 10:

Tamagotchi

This small egg-shaped handheld video game became well-known among Thai children since its debut in 1996. Children who were born in the 1990s usually took this item in their pockets due to the digital pets' cuteness and functions that supported taking care of their pets.

Yo-yo

Yo-yo is among items Thai boys had a chance to play with in childhood. It became very popular among Thais between 2004 and 2005, thanks to a Japanese animation Super Yo-Yo.

Paper doll

If boys have yo-yo, many Thai girls might have had a chance to play this item. Variants of paper dolls have been launched to attract collectors at a cheap price.

Water ring toss game

This water-powered handheld game enables children to be patient in shooting rings on stakes.

Snakes and ladders

A board game for two or more players regarded as a worldwide classic. The object of the game is to navigate one's piece, according to the roll of the dice, from the start (bottom square) to the finish (top square), helped by climbing ladders but also pulled down by snakes.