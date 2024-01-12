National Children's Day spotlights urgent need for enhanced online safety
In today's digital-first era, children across the globe are growing up immersed in the cyber world, utilizing it for education, entertainment, and communication.
This reliance on technology will only grow with the advent of new digital innovations that continue to capture the attention of online users, especially younger ones.
The digital age has exposed nearly 70% of children and adolescents aged 8-18 to cyber-risks in the past year globally, according to the latest 2023 Child Online Safety Index (COSI) by the DQ Institute. In Thailand, this risk is just as high, with 41% of Thai children reported having been bullied online. As the country commemorates National Children's Day on January 13th, we are reminded of the risks lurking online, needing immediate attention from parents.
In line with this momentum, Piya Jitnimit, Country Manager for Palo Alto Networks Thailand, shares essential dos and don'ts for keeping our children safe online:
Do
● Think before you post something or send someone a message
● Make sure all devices are protected with the latest software updates
● Emphasize the use of strong, long, and complex passwords
● Encourage children to only communicate with friends and people that they know in real life
● Keep a computer just for kids in a visible area, if needed
Don't
● Give out personal information
● Befriend or talk to strangers
● Post or send something you might regret – remember that everything posted online, will stay online
● Create a profile without parental permission if you're under 13 years of age
In addition to these guidelines, there are also resources that parents can utilize in educating children about online safety and security. One such resource is Palo Alto Networks'' CyberSafeKids ebook. The key lies in continuous communication, education, and building a sustainable cyberculture within families.
On this National Children's Day, let's unite in the face of this cyber-pandemic, arming ourselves with knowledge and commitment to foster a secure digital environment for the next generation.