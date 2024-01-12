National Children's Day spotlights urgent need for enhanced online safety

This reliance on technology will only grow with the advent of new digital innovations that continue to capture the attention of online users, especially younger ones.

The digital age has exposed nearly 70% of children and adolescents aged 8-18 to cyber-risks in the past year globally, according to the latest 2023 Child Online Safety Index (COSI) by the DQ Institute. In Thailand, this risk is just as high, with 41% of Thai children reported having been bullied online. As the country commemorates National Children's Day on January 13th, we are reminded of the risks lurking online, needing immediate attention from parents.

In line with this momentum, Piya Jitnimit, Country Manager for Palo Alto Networks Thailand, shares essential dos and don'ts for keeping our children safe online: