2025 POLLS: LDP to mull partial alliance after election

"The most important thing is that we run the government as we listen to what each parliamentary group has to say on various issues," Moriyama said in an interview Thursday, asked about the possibility of expanding the LDP-Komeito coalition after the July 20 election for the upper chamber of parliament.
Moriyama said that "arrangements take time" to forge a partial alliance under which the ruling camp asks opposition parties for cooperation on individual political issues.
"We need to consider whether we will be able to continue such a framework," he added.
During this year's ordinary Diet session, which ended on Sunday, the ruling coalition secured the passage of some bills through partial alliances.
Regarding the Upper House election, Moriyama said, "We need to demonstrate honest politics at a time when the future is filled with uncertainties."
Emphasising the importance of sticking to policies that take responsibility for the future, he stated, "The focal point of the upcoming poll is whether people choose to pass burdens on to future generations or create a present with the future in mind."
The LDP aims to build a strong economy with a nominal gross domestic product of 1,000 trillion yen by 2040 and raise the average personal income by at least 50 per cent from the current level, he said.
At the same time, the party will support people's daily lives through planned cash handouts, he said.
On opposition calls for a consumption tax cut, Moriyama said, "Our proposal (for the handouts) is the best option for people struggling right now."
A consumption tax cut "would benefit low-income individuals less and higher earners more," Moriyama said.
"Even if such a tax cut is decided in this autumn's extraordinary Diet session, the measure would not take effect until next April," he added.
On his assessment of the administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who heads the LDP, Moriyama said that Ishiba has managed to steer the government although the LDP-Komeito coalition is a minority in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber.
Moriyama said that the administration realised the enactment of the fiscal 2025 budget in time for the start of the fiscal year after discussions with some opposition parties on individual issues
"I think that the administration fulfilled its responsibilities to the people as it managed to conclude each issue," he said.
On the possible timing of a cabinet reshuffle and an LDP executive roster revamp, Moriyama said, "I don't expect such shakeups to take place before the Upper House election because, as we all know, that is just unfeasible."
He added that it will be up to Ishiba to decide when to implement reshuffles after the election.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]