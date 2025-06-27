2025 POLLS: LDP to mull partial alliance after election

"The most important thing is that we run the government as we listen to what each parliamentary group has to say on various issues," Moriyama said in an interview Thursday, asked about the possibility of expanding the LDP-Komeito coalition after the July 20 election for the upper chamber of parliament.

Moriyama said that "arrangements take time" to forge a partial alliance under which the ruling camp asks opposition parties for cooperation on individual political issues.

"We need to consider whether we will be able to continue such a framework," he added.

During this year's ordinary Diet session, which ended on Sunday, the ruling coalition secured the passage of some bills through partial alliances.