Safety-first approach ensures export quality

Zhou Zhaoxi, a researcher from the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences, said the BY2 case also highlights the importance of customer education. He added that different durian varieties have distinct pulp colours. For Monthong — the dominant Thai durian variety in the Chinese market — the ripe pulp is light yellow, not dark yellow.

Thailand has about 200 durian species. The Chinese market is attractive, but it needs customer education on the basic knowledge of local species, which will help them avoid being misled," he said.

As China's durian imports continue to grow, other countries such as Indonesia are also eager to access the lucrative market. Thailand is also facing intense competition from Vietnam, China's second-largest durian supplier, as well as Malaysia and Cambodia.

In 2024, Vietnam exported about 1.5 million metric tons of durians, with nearly 180,000 hectares under cultivation, six times more than in 2015, the Vietnam News Agency reported. Export turnover reached a record $3.3 billion, up 43.2 per cent from 2023, and accounted for nearly half of the country's total fruit and vegetable export value.

"In a world of rising competitors and shifting consumer tastes, tradition alone will not secure tomorrow's markets. Apart from guaranteeing the premium quality of tropical fruit, Thailand should also boost the industry with innovation," said Ukrit, of the Chanthaburi Chamber of Commerce.

He said a quiet shift has been transforming how people consume durians in recent years. Frozen pulp and paste are ideal for bakeries, beverages, and desserts that have grown in popularity, thanks to their convenience and longer shelf life. An improved cold chain will serve as a driving force for those forms of fruit products," he said.

Moreover, he said local authorities are increasing budgets on innovative technologies that can further utilise "wasted materials" from the fruits, such as turning their shells into fertiliser or power supplies via bio-technology.

"Our next goal is to achieve sustainability in the industry. China has great advantages in terms of agricultural technologies. We hope future collaboration on agricultural technology and innovation between China and Thailand can be boosted, even including new marketing trends such as livestreaming," he said.

Yang Wanli

China Daily

Asia News Network