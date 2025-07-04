Japanese parties\' election campaigning swings into gear

In their speeches on the second day of the official campaign period for the Upper House election, party leaders focused on issues such as higher prices and rice shortages.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, emphasised the importance of increasing rice production in a dialogue with local farmers in Shirakawa, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

In a street address, Ishiba touted his ruling coalition's campaign pledge to provide cash benefits ranging from 20,000 yen to 40,000 yen per person to help cushion the impact of higher prices on households, saying this was "not pork barreling."