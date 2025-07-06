Japan Emperor, Empress arrive in Mongolia

They became the first reigning Emperor and Empress to visit Mongolia. The Emperor visited the country in 2007 when he was Crown Prince.
A Japanese government plane carrying the Imperial couple left Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier in the day and arrived at Chinggis Khaan International Airport near the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar after a flight of about five hours.
Ahead of their departure, the Emperor and Empress greeted Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and others who were at the Tokyo airport to see the Imperial couple off.
At the Mongolian airport, as the Emperor and Empress stepped off the ramp of the plane, women in traditional costume offered "aaruul," a traditional Mongolian snack made from milk, for them to taste. After also receiving bouquets of red flowers, the Imperial couple shook hands with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg, who was there to welcome them, and then proceeded down a red carpet, lined on both sides by honour guards, before getting into a car.
On Tuesday, the Emperor and Empress will attend a series of official events--a welcome ceremony, a meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his wife, and a banquet hosted by the Mongolian first couple. On the same day, they will offer flowers at the cenotaph for some 1,700 Japanese who were detained by the former Soviet Union after World War II and died in Mongolia.
On Friday, the Imperial couple will attend the opening ceremony of Naadam, Mongolia's biggest festival, as an official event.
Visits to many facilities that Japan has supported are also scheduled.
The Emperor will visit the Chinggis Khaan National Museum and a facility related to water, the subject of his research, on Monday. He will also visit the Mongol Kosen College of Technology, which was established on the model of Japanese "kosen" colleges of technology, as well as a local public school and a hospital built with Japanese assistance on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the Emperor will visit the New Mongol Academy, which introduces Japanese-style education.
The Empress will attend mainly official events if her health condition allows.
The Imperial couple will return to Japan on July 13.
While the Emperor is in Mongolia, Crown Prince Akishino will carry out state acts in his place.
It will be the third visit by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to a foreign country for international goodwill since the Emperor's enthronement in 2019, following their visits to Indonesia and Britain.
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will serve as the chief attendant of the Imperial couple's visit to Mongolia. Yutaka Ono, a psychiatrist and Empress Masako's chief doctor is also accompanying the couple.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]