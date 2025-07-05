Locker-to-hotel luggage delivery service expanding in Japan

The service allows users to leave their luggage in lockers and have it delivered on the same day to the hotels where they are staying.
Last year, West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, and Osaka Metro Co. launched the service in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka, which has been attracting many visitors as it is hosting the 2025 World Exposition. East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, and Tokyo Metro Co. are increasing the number of stations in Tokyo where the service is available.
Big tourist luggage, such as suitcases, brought onto trains and buses, has sometimes caused problems. The expansion of the locker-to-hotel delivery service is expected to ease congestion on public transportation.
To use the delivery service, the luggage must be placed in a dedicated locker. Fees vary depending on the size of the luggage and location, ranging from around 1,500 yen to 3,500 yen.
In March last year, JR West launched the service in Shin-Osaka Station and Universal-City Station, the closest station to Universal Studios Japan in the city of Osaka. In the western Japanese city, the service is currently available at seven stations. The monthly average number of usage in March-May this year was roughly threefold of the monthly average in the period between April last year to February. A JR West official said that the service is thriving due in part to inbound demand.
SPACER, a Tokyo-based company that manufactures and operates lockers for the service, said that the firm launched the business in Osaka by collaborating with railway companies and others in anticipation of train congestion after the kick-off of the Osaka Expo.
"The service has gradually spread," said Daisuke Tokunaga, president of SPACER. Osaka Metro has also teamed up with SPACER to provide the service since December last year.
Tokyo Metro, which launched the service at Oshigae Station in May, plans to boost the number of stations where the service is available to around 20 in the Japanese capital.
JR East Smart Logistics Co. entered the business in September last year. It introduced lockers dedicated to the service at 15 stations in Tokyo, including Tokyo and Shinjuku stations.
The firm also set up the lockers at four stations of Keihan Electric Railway Co. in April and at Kyoto Station in June in collaboration with Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai.
"We are still in the phase of gaining recognition (for the service), but usage is increasing gradually," said an official of JR East Smart Logistics.
