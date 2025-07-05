2025 POLLS: Japanese ruling, opposition parties highlight focus on people\'s lives

Delivering a street speech in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said, "We still have to increase wages."

Regarding the LDP's decision to pledge cash benefit handouts while foregoing a consumption tax cut, Ishiba explained: "Speed is the key. We will focus on those in need." He also stated that Japan would increase rice production and that "the entire nation will support the efforts of farmers."

In a stump speech in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said, "Politics will back the spread of wage increases to small and medium-sized companies. We want to lower the employer's share of social insurance premiums."