Japanese groups unite for nuclear abolition

It was the first time for the groups to come together for such a unified statement, which was unveiled ahead of the 80th anniversary next month of the 1945 US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the closing days of World War II.

The Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs, also known as Gensuikyo, and the Japan Congress against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs, or Gensuikin, partnered with the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisation, or Nihon Hidankyo, to issue the appeal.