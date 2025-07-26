Japan to Regularly Accept Assistant Language Teachers from India

The assistant teachers and coordinators will engage in English education and international exchange activities at schools and municipal offices in 11 prefectures across Japan for three years.

Srishti Taneja, 24, will teach at elementary and junior high schools in the northern city of Otaru, Hokkaido. "I have received precious lessons and experiences from Japan and its people," she said in fluent Japanese. "Now, it is my turn to give back. I will do my best to support children in Japan."