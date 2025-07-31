TEPCO books 903-B.-yen special loss over N-plant decommissioning

The company determined that additional spending is necessary for the full-scale removal of nuclear fuel debris at the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. The debris was formed after the plant suffered reactor meltdowns following the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.

As a result, TEPCO posted a consolidated net loss of 857.6 billion yen for the quarter, compared with a net profit of 79.2 billion yen a year before. It was the largest net loss for the company in April-June.

TEPCO did not disclose full-year forecasts, but a massive net loss is expected for the year through next March.