Japan reluctant to recognize Palestinian statehood

Britain, France and Canada, three of the Group of Seven major industrial countries, have announced plans to recognise Palestine as a state in September, an effort to increase pressure on Israel to end its war in Gaza.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi did not give a clear answer at a press conference on Friday about whether Japan, also a G-7 member, will follow suit.

"We will continue to conduct a comprehensive review, including the appropriate timing and methods, to support progress for peace," he said.