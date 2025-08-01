Japan reluctant to recognize Palestinian statehood

Britain, France and Canada, three of the Group of Seven major industrial countries, have announced plans to recognise Palestine as a state in September, an effort to increase pressure on Israel to end its war in Gaza.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi did not give a clear answer at a press conference on Friday about whether Japan, also a G-7 member, will follow suit.
"We will continue to conduct a comprehensive review, including the appropriate timing and methods, to support progress for peace," he said.
Hayashi also emphasised Tokyo's aim of achieving a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Japan is in a neutral position on Middle East peace. It has worked on supporting Palestine, assisting in cooperation with Islamic countries in Southeast Asia, such as Indonesia and Malaysia.
While continuing to supply humanitarian aid for Palestine, Tokyo will likely delay a decision on recognising it as a state.
Japan is seeking to realise a two-state solution through dialogue. Recognising Palestine could provoke backlash from Israel. The United States' unwavering support for Israel is also a factor in Japan's position.
A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said that "each country has its domestic circumstances" on recognising Palestinian statehood.
"There's no reason to follow Britain and others, another senior Foreign Ministry official said. "Japan has to think about relations with the United States and Israel."
