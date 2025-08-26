LDP panel to decide Wednesday on process on early party leader poll

After the LDP compiles an assessment report on last month's House of Councillors election as early as Sept. 2, the party's presidential election administration commission plans to ask party lawmakers and prefectural chapter representatives to fill out a survey with their names and express their support for or opposition to an early leadership poll.

A focal point is whether the names of LDP members calling for an early election will be announced. An early LDP leadership election will virtually be a demand for the resignation of Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba.