Prime minister of Yemen's Houthi government killed in Israeli strike

Several others were wounded in Thursday's strike, Mahdi al-Mashat added, without providing details.

Israel said on Friday that the airstrike had targeted the Iran-aligned group's chief of staff, defence minister and other senior officials and that it was verifying the outcome.

Mashat's statement did not make clear whether the Houthi defence minister was among the casualties.

Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahwi became prime minister around a year ago, but the de facto leader of the government was his deputy, Mohamed Moftah, who was assigned on Saturday to carry out the prime minister's duties.