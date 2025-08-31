80 Years on: Chinese-language care supports aging Japanese war orphans

Around 1983, Mitsuhiko began searching for his family by contacting the Japanese Embassy in Beijing. He had forgotten Japanese and could not recall his full Japanese name or date of birth. Even so, fragments of memory--a surname that included "Kami," childhood play at Lake Suwa in Nagano, and a younger sister with a burn on one of her arms--led to a breakthrough. In the summer of 1985, his elder brother, who had been searching for him for years, finally tracked him down in Japan.

During a visit to Japan the following year, Mitsuhiko was reunited with his parents and other relatives. He says he could not put his joy into words. In October 1995, he moved to Japan with three family members. He was 57, and his eldest daughter was 17.

About two months later, Mitsuhiko suffered a cerebral haemorrhage that left him with physical disabilities. Around the age of 70, he began to require nursing care and started using day care services.

One day, Mitsuhiko confided in his family about an incident at the care facility where he was receiving care. During bath time, he had been left undressed. Shivering in the cold, he could not call for help because he did not understand Japanese.

After hearing Mitsuhiko's tearful admission that the war had "upended" his life, tears welled in Kamijo's eyes too. "I wondered what I could do," she recalls.

A certified care worker, she teamed up with an acquaintance in 2016 to launch a home visit care service with Chinese-language support. Two years later, she renovated her home and opened Isshoen, hoping to create a haven for former war orphans left behind.

Mitsuhiko, his expression serene, says he can speak freely at the nursing care facility. He once thought himself "ill-fated," but now he feels happy. "Supporting left-behind war orphans is my mission," Kamijo says with conviction.

According to Japan's welfare ministry, 2,818 people have been officially classified as left-behind orphans, of whom 2,557 have been permanently repatriated to Japan. Many returned in middle age or older and are believed to have faced difficulties relearning Japanese after decades of speaking Chinese.

With such people now seniors, the ministry has published a directory of elder care providers that offer services in Chinese and run Chinese-language volunteer visit programs for nursing homes and related facilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]