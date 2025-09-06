Coming-of-Age Ceremony held for Japan's Prince Hisahito

It was the first "Seinen-shiki" ceremony for a male member of the Imperial Family in 40 years, since the one for the young prince's father, Crown Prince Akishino.
The Imperial House Law stipulates that the coming of age is 18 for the Emperor, the Crown Prince and an Emperor's grandson who is next in line to the throne. While Prince Hisahito, a nephew of Emperor Naruhito, does not fall under this rule, he reached the age of adulthood under the revised Civil Code, also at 18, last year.
Saturday's ceremony kicked off with the prince, currently in his first year at the University of Tsukuba, receiving a crown for adults from the Emperor's messenger at the Crown Prince's residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward.
During the "Kakan-no-Gi" main ritual of the ceremony at the Imperial Palace, Prince Hisahito arrived wearing the "ketteki-no-ho" attire for minors. In the presence of his parents, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as the Emperor and Empress Masako, the prince's "kuchokokusaku," a headwear for minors, was replaced with the crown for adults.
Standing in front of the Emperor and Empress, the young prince expressed his gratitude for the crown.
He also thanked his parents for holding the coming-of-age ceremony and said, "I will strive to fulfil my duties while being aware of my role as an adult member of the Imperial Family."
He then changed into the "hoeki-no-ho" attire for adults and travelled in a ceremonial carriage to the palace's three sanctuaries, where he offered prayers.
In the afternoon, he visited the Emperor and Empress at the palace for the "Choken-no-Gi" ritual, during which the prince received the Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum.
Prince Hisahito then visited the Sento Imperial Residence to see his grandparents, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko.
"I would like to give back by taking to heart the weight of my responsibilities as an adult Imperial Family member, studying harder, and gaining experience," the prince told the Emperor.
Extending his heartfelt congratulations, the Emperor said, "I hope that you will focus on your studies and fulfil your duties as an Imperial Family member."
A private banquet for the prince will be held on Saturday evening at the Imperial Hotel near the palace.
Outside the Imperial Palace, about 100 people gathered and waved the Japanese flag, hoping to catch a glimpse of the prince as he arrived in a vehicle on Saturday morning.
"We are of the same generation, but I don't think it's easy to bear such a heavy responsibility," said Yuichiro Wada, a 21-year-old third-year university student among the crowd. "I wish him the best as the face of Japan."
"I look forward to hearing him speak, as he is expected to attend more official engagements," said Yoshiko Mitsuhashi, 74, from the capital's Shinagawa Ward.
A self-employed woman in her 50s from Katsushika Ward said, "I'm honoured to witness this once-in-a-lifetime event."
Prince Hisahito's attire was newly made using Imperial Household expenses allocated for the Crown Prince and his family.
As an adult member of the Imperial Family and second in line to the throne, Prince Hisahito is now expected to participate in various events, including New Year celebrations, unless doing so interferes with his studies.
He is also qualified to become a member of the Imperial House Council and to perform state acts on behalf of the Emperor.
The coming-of-age ceremony originated from the "Genpuku Girei" ceremony. According to the Imperial Household Agency, the earliest confirmed instance of the Genpuku Girei was in 714 for Emperor Shomu.
A decree for the coming-of-age ceremony was enacted at the end of the Meiji era. Although the decree was abolished in 1947, the ceremony has continued as an Imperial Family tradition.
The ceremony was held for Crown Prince Akishino in 1985 and for Emperor Naruhito in 1980.
