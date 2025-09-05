Japan's Prince Hisahito enjoys college life

The agency said that the prince, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne, has a fulfilling college life at the national university in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, with many friends.

The released nine photos include those showing Prince Hisahito riding a bicycle on the campus and observing plants and creatures at the university's green spaces.

The prince, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, became a student at the College of Biological Sciences of the university's School of Life and Environmental Sciences in April.