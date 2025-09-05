Japan's Prince Hisahito enjoys college life

The agency said that the prince, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne, has a fulfilling college life at the national university in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, with many friends.
The released nine photos include those showing Prince Hisahito riding a bicycle on the campus and observing plants and creatures at the university's green spaces.
The prince, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, became a student at the College of Biological Sciences of the university's School of Life and Environmental Sciences in April.
According to the agency, he attends classes on basic biology experiments, molecular and cellular biology and genetics. The prince participates in experiments and field work in groups.
On the university's sports day in May, he enjoyed dodgeball games with his friends at the same college. During an annual university festival in June, he manned a booth and sold small sponge cakes.
Since Prince Hisahito was in the badminton club in high school, he joined a similar club at the university, the agency said.
With this year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the prince and his family visited the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum in July to view a photo exhibition on the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima. He seems to have keenly felt the horrors of the war and renewed his hope for peace.
Also in July, the family met in Tokyo with schoolchildren from the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa participating in a program to experience reporting. He attended such an event for the second time.
For the coming-of-age ceremony, the first for an Imperial Family member in 40 years, Prince Hisahito listened to the stories of his father and costume experts, watched videos of the previous ceremony and attended a rehearsal.
On Saturday, he will attend the "Kakan-no-Gi" crown-wearing ritual and other events at the Imperial Palace.
