Japan’s Meteorological Agency issues warning for Typhoon Peipah

The agency stated that Typhoon Peipah made landfall in the northern part of Wakayama Prefecture at approximately 9.00am, around 600 kilometres south of Tokyo.

The typhoon is forecast to move from the western to eastern parts of Japan's Pacific coast, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain to the eastern and northern regions.

Japanese authorities have urged residents in these areas to be cautious of potential hazards, such as landslides, flooding, rising river levels, lightning, strong winds, tornadoes, and high waves.