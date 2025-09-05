Japan’s Meteorological Agency issues warning for Typhoon Peipah

The agency stated that Typhoon Peipah made landfall in the northern part of Wakayama Prefecture at approximately 9.00am, around 600 kilometres south of Tokyo.
The typhoon is forecast to move from the western to eastern parts of Japan's Pacific coast, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain to the eastern and northern regions.
Japanese authorities have urged residents in these areas to be cautious of potential hazards, such as landslides, flooding, rising river levels, lightning, strong winds, tornadoes, and high waves.
The Thai Embassy in Tokyo has advised Thai citizens to stay vigilant and follow the Japanese authorities’ weather updates. In case of an emergency, Thai nationals in Japan can contact the embassy at +81(0)90-4435-7812.
Although Typhoon Peipah poses no direct threat to Thailand, the storm—named by the Macau Special Administrative Region—has drawn attention due to its impact on Japan.
Travellers planning to visit Japan within the next three days are urged to monitor weather conditions closely before departure.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has also updated the typhoon’s trajectory, offering special warnings for those travelling to Japan, as the storm may cause flight delays or cancellations.
Passengers are advised to stay informed through airline updates and storm-related advisories.