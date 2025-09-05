Saitama sinkhole attributed to hydrogen sulfide corrosion

After receiving the interim report, Saitama Governor Motohiro Ono said in a statement that the prefectural government will continue to ask the central government to play an active role in tackling issues revealed by the accident, adding that he will strive to secure the safety of the prefecture's sewer system as its administrator.

In the accident, the truck's cab was left in the pipe. Its driver was confirmed dead after he was recovered from the cab on May 2.

