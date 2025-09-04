Japan considering whether to recognize Palestinian state

Tokyo aims to express its position on the matter at a summit meeting on the Palestinian issue, scheduled for Sept. 22 in New York on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly session.

Japan supports a two-state solution, which calls for peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel. It does not recognise Palestine as a state in consideration of the United States and Israel.

"We will conduct a comprehensive review to consider the appropriate timing and how it should be," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference Thursday, referring to the possible recognition of a Palestinian state.