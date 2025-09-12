From parliament to luxury hotels, Nepal's protest movement targeted the elite

The demonstrations, popularly referred to as the "Gen Z", open new tab protests as most participants were in their teens or early 20s, have triggered Nepal's worst upheaval in years, forcing unpopular leader K.P. Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday, a day after 19 protesters were killed in violence.

The death toll has since risen to 34, and more than 1,300 were injured, Nepal's health ministry said.

Leaders of the Gen Z protest movement distanced themselves from the arson attacks, blaming infiltrators, but analysts point to mounting frustration at wealth inequality in Nepal and at perceived corruption within Nepal's political leadership.

While the parliament, the prime minister's office and the Supreme Court were still burning, arsonists also attacked five-star hotels, including the Hilton, the Hyatt Regency and the Varnabas Museum Hotel.