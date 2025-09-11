Asian Black Bear Sightings in Japan Hit Record High

At the meeting, the Environment Ministry and other government agencies decided to strengthen calls for caution, as bear sightings are feared to increase this autumn due to an expected poor harvest of beech nuts, a key food source for bears.
The ministry believes that the increase in sightings reflects a growing bear population and reduced food availability due to high temperatures.
During the five months, there were 48 cases of bears hurting humans, around the same level as in the last five years. In July, the proportion of sightings in residential areas was higher than in ordinary years.
A revised law took effect on Sept. 1, allowing local governments to authorise the shooting of wild bears in urban areas. At Thursday's meeting, the government confirmed the policy of smoothly implementing the law while ensuring the safety of residents.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]