Struggling train firm in Japan turns to self-deprecating humor

Choshi Electric Railway Co., based in the city of Choshi in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, operates just one train line, which has resulted in persistent deficits.
After regaining profitability at one point, the company registered its first red ink in four years in the business year ending in March 2025, due to rising prices.
Hoping to overcome the situation, the company in April this year said that the 6.4-kilometre railway line running between Choshi and Tokawa stations will now be nicknamed as "Inubo Gakeppuchi Line," or "Inubo cliff edge line."
The nickname reflects the company's "cliff edge," referencing both its dire financial situation and a stretch of cliffs in the prefecture. Cape Inubo and Byobugaura coastal cliffs are one of the scenic spots near the line.
Since the announcement, the nickname has been widely used, including in announcements and transit guidance for trains stopping at JR Choshi station, as well as online train route search services.
"Laughter is important when you're in a difficult situation," said Katsunori Takemoto, president of Choshi Electric Railway. "We won't be able to attract customers if we remain uncreative."
In July, Choshi Electric Railway hosted a "G-7 summit," with the "G" standing for "Gakeppuchi."
Seven groups, including the railway operator, a local beer manufacturer, and a company based outside of Chiba, agreed to strengthen their cooperation despite financial hardships to work on selling collaboration products and on joint promotional activities.
"We'll aim for a G-20 summit," Takemoto said.
Choshi Electric Railway's unique PR strategy is based on Takemoto's own motto that a local train line's mission is to become an advertising tower for a local community.
By creating a public buzz through the company's use of puns and self-deprecating humor, it hopes to attract more people to the local area and promote its mainstay food products.
The company has yet to run out of ideas, currently selling "Mazui-bo," a puffed corn snack named after the company's "mazui," or "bad," financial situation.
Noting that railway operators and local communities have a symbiotic relationship, Takemoto said, "We need to think about giving back to the local community by continuing to exist."
While joking that the company "can't quite part ways from self-deprecating humor," Takemoto said, "We aim to be the best entertainment-focused railway operator in Japan."
Revenues from its side hustles, which include selling its famous "nuresenbei" wet rice crackers, account for about 80 percent of the railway operator's overall income. The company is also supported by public funds.
Takemoto said that the company sometimes worries about covering repair costs for its train cars and railway tracks.
"Although we're a railway operator, our business is in the situation known as 'jitensha sogyo,'" a condition similar to that of a bicycle, or jitensha in Japanese, which will fall over if its wheels aren't moving, he said.
