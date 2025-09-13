MSDF Aegis Destroyer Chokai to test-fire Tomahawk

The test is planned to be conducted under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program and is expected to cost at least 2 billion yen, according to Japanese and US government sources.

If successful, the SDF would gain the ability to directly strike the territory of other countries using cruise missiles. Such missiles were used in the Gulf War and many other armed conflicts.

On Friday, Japan will mark 10 years since the enactment of its national security legislation that allows the country to exercise its right to collective self-defence if certain conditions are met, including a situation in which Japan's survival is threatened due to an attack on the United States. Japan could face a scenario of being asked by the United States to launch Tomahawk missiles, making its exclusively defence-oriented policy a mere facade.