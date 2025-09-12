Emperor Naruhito, his family mourn A-Bomb cictims in Nagasaki

On Sunday, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will attend the opening ceremony for the National Cultural Festival and the National Arts and Culture Festival for Persons with Disabilities, both to be held in the city of Sasebo in the prefecture. They will return to Tokyo on Sunday night.

This year, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have made trips to several other locations in Japan to console the souls of victims of the war.

In April, they visited the remote Tokyo island of Iwoto in the Pacific, widely known as Iwo Jima, where Japan and the United States engaged in fierce battles in the late stages of the war.

In June, they traveled to the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, where more than 200,000 people died in the savage ground battles between Japan and the US-led Allied powers toward the end of the war, and to the western prefecture of Hiroshima, whose capital, the city of Hiroshima, was flattened by a US atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, three days before the devastation of Nagasaki.

Underscoring the importance of passing lessons of the war on to young generations, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako brought their daughter to Nagasaki with them, as they did for their visit to Okinawa.

