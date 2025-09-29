World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in Guizhou

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

The world's tallest bridge opened to traffic on Sunday in Southwest China's Guizhou province, a sign of the country's progress in improving rural infrastructure.

Built across the Huajiang section of the Beipan River, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge deck sits 625 meters above the water, and the main span measures 1,420 meters. It has the world's longest main span for a bridge in mountainous terrain.

World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in Guizhou

The bridge is a key link in Guizhou's expressway network. It cuts travel time between the two banks from about two hours to roughly two minutes. The Sunday opening brought the expressway that links the Liuzhi special district and Anlong county into full operation.

World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in Guizhou

Construction began in 2022. Guizhou's rugged terrain has driven the need for extensive bridge infrastructure to support its road network. According to the provincial transportation department, Guizhou has built and is constructing over 32,000 bridges. Among the world's top 100 tallest bridges, Guizhou holds nearly half of the spots.

World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in Guizhou

Yang Jun

Liu Boqian

China Daily

Asia News Network

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy