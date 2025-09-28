Large-Scale Manga Exhibition Opens in San Francisco

The venue has an exhibition room focusing on each of the eight manga artists.

In the exhibition room of Rumiko Takahashi, author of "Inuyasha" and "MAO," visitors can experience the writing process of manga by comparing the actual draft with the completed original drawing.

Hand-drawn panels depicting main characters and pens used in drawings are on display in the exhibition room of Hirohiko Araki, creator of "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure."

"It is an exhibition that shows how manga is received well by foreign audiences," Yamazaki said in an interview with Jiji Press.